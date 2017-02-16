Cramer Remix: The secret ingredient in Chipotle’s earnings   

Last year, software company Twilio came public with a bang as the stock roared to $70 September, up from its initial price of $15.
However, when it filed for a 7 million share secondary offering in October priced at $60 a share, the stock was crushed on the news, ultimately sinking to $26 at the beginning of 2017.
Twilio helps app developers create and manage reliable communications via the cloud, such as Uber, which allows drivers to communicate with passengers through Twilio's platform without using their personal phone number.
Shares once again gained steam this year, up almost 15 percent so far. Cramer spoke with Twilio's co-founder and CEO Jeff Lawson, who explained the model of the company, is to have exposure to developers so they can add Twilio to their tool belt and use when needed.
"The company, we are really focused on developers first. Our model is to get all of the developers of the world on to Twilio and then bring us into the companies they work for when they need to solve communications problems," Lawson said.
Cramer was a self-professed skeptic of driverless cars. That opinion changed when he got into the passenger seat of one at Alphabet's headquarters this week.
"I thought they were a pipe dream, something that wouldn't be viable until the distant future. Turns out I was wrong, and the future is now," he said.
In the Lightning Round, Cramer quickly provided his opinion on stocks from callers:
Herbalife: "I don't know, they report next week and the last few times they reported actually the stock did go down, so maybe that is your best chance. But remember they can refinance the balance sheet soon, so be careful there."
Rite Aid: "I guess they were just so thrilled to get anything. I wasn't too happy with them but my charitable Walgreens. We sold some today. Why? Because we are still not sure whether Walgreens is going to get approval for this one. So, I would be careful."