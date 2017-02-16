Cramer Remix: The secret ingredient in Chipotle’s earnings   

After watching the market on Thursday, it was blatantly obvious to Jim Cramer that information is simply not being valued accurately.

"When you see a stock that is down and then you read a headline that tells you why it is down, don't automatically presume that either the stock or the headline is right," the "Mad Money" host said.

Instead, go deeper, Cramer said. Read the reviews, find out what people are saying ahead of time, and listen to the company's conference call. That will automatically be far more homework than many other investors are doing.

Initially the numbers for Chipotle looked terrible to Cramer. But since he has been following the company's trajectory, he understood that Chipotle is actually seeing the beginning of the turn in business previously forecasted.