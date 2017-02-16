Cramer says markets don't care if Donald Trump or Mike Pence is leading the country

Cramer: Markets say 'we don't have Trump, we have Pence' 1 Hour Ago | 01:29

As long as the U.S. government is controlled by Republicans, markets will be apathetic to who is leading the country, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday.

"I think the market says, 'Look. We don't have Trump, we have Pence.' The markets really [don't] care which guy is leading," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." "We've got all Republicans. Republicans aren't going to come out and attack the stock market."

Cramer's comment came after the three major indexes closed at new all-time highs again on Wednesday, as President Donald Trump continued touting his economic agenda. Trump has said he plans to make a "phenomenal" tax plan in a few weeks after investors appeared to be worried reform wouldn't happen until 2018.

On Thursday, Trump bragged about the stock's recent run.

The run came despite a flurry of negative news about the Trump administration. On Monday, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigned, prompting questions about the White House's competency.

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported U.S. intelligence officials have withheld information from Trump because they're concerned it could be leaked.

Trump, in response on Twitter, called out the media.

Cramer said investors care why business is so strong.

Cramer said: "We can't shoehorn what is going on with Flynn with what is going on with Cisco's price-to-earnings multiple."