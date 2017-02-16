Cramer's lightning round: Stocks in the right place at the right time

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Herbalife: "I don't know, they report next week and the last few times they reported actually the stock did go down, so maybe that is your best chance. But remember they can refinance the balance sheet soon, so be careful there."

Rite Aid: "I guess they were just so thrilled to get anything. I wasn't too happy with them but my charitable Walgreens. We sold some today. Why? Because we are still not sure whether Walgreens is going to get approval for this one. So, I would be careful."

Potash Corp of Saskatchewan: "I like the ag complex. I prefer Agco, and then I like Mosaic, and then I like yours, POT."

Micron Technology: "Listen to me, and listen good. Last night on the Cisco call they talked about their tight demand for DRAMs. Micron is too cheap. It should be bought here. I am pounding the table."

Barrick Gold Corp: "I think the gold stocks are fine. My favorite is Randgold, and then I like the GLD, and then I would go to the ABX. Not my favorite in the group, but I understand."



Principal Financial Group: "You've got a winner. What can I say, you've got a winner. This is the kind of group that is doing well, whether it could be Ameriprise ... it could be Principal. They are in the right place at the right time right now with this yield curve."

Anheuser Busch Imbev: "Buy Constellation Brands. Corona, Modelo, we also get the Casa Noble."

Shell Midstream Partners: "Those guys are smart guys. I met them when they rang the bell. Not only that but they were really nice people. With that said, I prefer Magellan Midstream, MMP, but the Shell guys were dynamite."

GEO Group: "That has had such a big move. The private prisons, a little bit too aggressive for me in terms of the move they have had. I am surprised that it could be so strong."

Questions for Cramer.

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine



Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com