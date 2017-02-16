Data storage company NetApp shares rise after earnings beat

Shares of NetApp rose in early morning trade Thursday, after the data storage company reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' expectations. The company also reported strong guidance for the current quarter.

Shares rose nearly 8 percent Thursday morning, trading above $41 after closing at $38.93 on Wednesday. For the year, the stock is up more than 10 percent, compared to the S&P 500's more than 4 percent gain.

NetApp reported non-GAAP earnings of 82 cents per share, topping Thomson Reuters estimates by 8 cents. Further, NetApp reported third-quarter revenue of $1.40 billion, beating estimates of $1.39 billion.