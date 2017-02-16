This entrepreneur takes Wednesdays off—and the decision has made him millions

Ramit Sethi works more or less nonstop as a personal finance guru and the founder of the online personal finance and career resource "I Will Teach You to be Rich" and GrowthLab.com, where entrepreneurs go to launch and grow online businesses.

But the entrepreneur remains committed to his routine of taking off every Wednesday.

"This was a big insight that I learned it took me many years to figure out," Sethi tells CNBC.

Sethi was reading "Getting Everything You Can Out of All You've Got" by Jay Abraham, one of his self-professed mentors, when he came across a key insight.