European markets seen mostly higher; Nestle, Air-France-KLM, Norwegian Air reporting

Markets in Europe are seen opening in different directions on Thursday following new record closes on Wall Street in the previous session.

The FTSE 100 is seen 13 points lower at 7,289; the DAX is set to open 7 points higher at 11,799 and the French CAC is set to begin the day 9 points higher at 4,933.

Investors will continue to digest fresh earnings reports with Nestle, Clariant, Air France-KLM and Norwegian Air all posting their latest results on Thursday.

In other corporate news, German authorities aren't satisfied that they were not informed that General Motors planned to sell its ailing European arm to Peugeot according to the Financial Times. Concerns have been raised that it could result in a mass layoff in German factories, a few months away from a federal election.

Meanwhile, NATO defense ministers continue with a second-day summit in Brussels and foreign ministers of the G-20 will gather in Bonn, Germany.

In terms of data, the European Central Bank is releasing the minutes of its January meeting and France will know its latest unemployment figures.