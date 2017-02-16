Facebook HR exec explains why the best managers act like air-traffic controllers

The best bosses at Facebook stay out of the way.

"We use managers like air-traffic controllers here," says Tudor Havriliuc, Vice President of Compensation, Benefits and Global Mobility at Facebook. "We think of them more like the people who fix the things that might not be working for the individual contributors on their teams."

In other words, successful bosses ensure that the planes are taking off on time, but they're not in the cockpit micromanaging the pilot.

Havriliuc spoke with CNBC in advance of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work Roadshow, at which Facebook will reveal some of the strategies that have made it a magnet for top-tier talent.