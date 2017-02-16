Full interview with Twitter COO Anthony Noto on Trump, growth opportunities

Twitter Chief Operating Officer Anthony Noto shared his views on the social media company and President Donald Trump in an interview Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Alley."

On Trump: "The American people elected the president. We love that he is using the platform. He's built greater awareness to the platform and the power of the platform," Noto said. "When he tweets it drives discussion, it sparks debate and that's great for us to show what's happening in the world, better than anyone else."

On Twitter's future: "We have significant growth opportunities in the advertising business," he said. "We also have a super large audience in syndicated. ... We also have a large logged-out audience" to monetize.



Before Twitter, Noto was a partner and the head of the technology, media and telecom investment banking at Goldman Sachs from 2010 to 2014. He also was chief financial officer of the National Football League from 2008 to 2010.



