Futures point to lower open on Wall Street; economic data in focus

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday morning as traders continued to digest comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and eyed economic data.



Two days of testimony this week from a more hawkish and confident Yellen cemented the idea among investors that the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates by midyear if not sooner.

On the data front, Thursday will see jobless claims, housing starts, building permits and the Philly Fed survey released at 8.30 a.m ET with the NY Fed Household debt report scheduled for 11 a.m ET.

On the earnings front, Alexion Pharma, Encana, TransCanada and Zoetis are among the major companies of interest scheduled to report before the bell. Digital Realty Trust, Republic Services and TrueCar are all due to report after the market close.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.3 percent lower on Thursday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.51 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.47 percent lower.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.84 a barrel on Thursday morning, up 0.16 percent, while U.S. crude was around $53.17 a barrel, up 0.11 percent.



Significant gains in oil prices appeared to be capped by rising fuel inventories and crude production levels in the U.S.



