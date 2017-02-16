Heineken beats Coca-Cola to become the world’s most awarded advertiser

Brewer Heineken has beaten Coca-Cola to become the world's most awarded advertiser in 2016, with campaigns such as Le Big Swim for its Kronenbourg 1664 brand featuring football star-turned-actor Eric Cantona helping it to the top spot.

The list, published as part of The Gunn Report for Media, out today, combines the winners of media innovation, creativity and advertising effectiveness awards across 40 countries, including the U.K., U.S., Brazil and China, as well as emerging markets such as Colombia and Lebanon. It then awards points to ads based on whether they won best in show, gold, silver or bronze.