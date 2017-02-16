How this self-made millionaire started a classic car empire out of his garage

Enough billion-dollar companies like Apple, Microsoft and Amazon have gotten their start in garages that it's easy to start thinking about the space once reserved for cars as a breeding ground for great business ideas.

For Rob Myers, founder of the the world's leading automobile restorer and auction house, RM Auctions, his garage was both. It was the perfect place to launch a car-focused start-up.

Born the son of a factory worker in Chatham, Ontario, Myers had to work from an early age to supplement his family's income.

"When I was 6-years-old I was pouring yards and yards of cement — I knew how to pour cement better than most 20-year-olds," he says. "If I wanted to have a motorcycle when I was 16-years-old, I had to figure out a way to earn the money."