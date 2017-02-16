Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futuresare downThursday morning after five consecutive days of strong rallies. We get weekly jobless claims and housing starts data later this morning.

TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS

-The Wall Street Journal reports that U.S. intelligence officials are withholding sensitive information from President Donald Trump.

-Staff at the Environmental Protection Agency were told to prepare for significant changes coming soon under executive orders from the new administration.