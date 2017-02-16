President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would issue a new executive order next week "which will comprehensively protect our country."

Trump said the order would be "tailored" to a recent federal appeals court decision to block the travel ban he issued in late January.

The president, speaking at a White House press conference, said the order will be issued "sometime next week, toward the beginning or middle, at the latest."

Earlier in his remarks, the president criticized appeals court's decision to block his travel ban., which, among other restrictions, temporarily blocked visitors from seven largely Muslim countries.

"The new executive order is being tailored to the decision we got down from the court," Trump said.