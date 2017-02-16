Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

Pakistani officials said an ISIS suicide bomber struck a famous shrine in Southern Pakistan, killing at least 75 people and injuring 200 more. Hundreds of worshipers were at the shrine at the time of the blast. The military is helping in the relief effort, and ISIS has claimed responsibility.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos downplayed her contentious confirmation hearing and protests, while addressing educators at the Community College National Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C.



Monopoly gave the thumbs down to the thimble. Voters rejected the venerable game piece, which has been in action since 1935. As part of a campaign to select the next generation of game pieces, Hasbro is holding a worldwide contest to choose the next eight tokens. Winners will be announced next month.