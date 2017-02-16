Read this now: Tillerson talks | North Korean anniversary | sheriff jailer fight | McDonald's proposal

Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Germany. This marks the highest face-to-face talk between the two countries since President Donald Trump took office. Separately, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is telling NATO ministers in Brussels that the U.S. is not ready to collaborate militarily with Russia.



On Thursday, North Korea is marking the 75th anniversary of the birth of former leader Kim Jong-il. Thousands of people are laying flowers and bowing below giant statues of the late leader and his predecessor.

In Kentucky, a deputy sheriff and a deputy jailer got into a fight in front of inmates, and it was caught on camera. It started when the deputy tried to hand property of an inmate over to the jailer, who allegedly threw it back. The jailer was then arrested.

A wedding proposal is now going viral on the internet. Kristian Helton's girlfriend loves chicken McNuggets so much, he proposed to her by putting the ring in a box of McNuggets. She said yes, and McDonald's says it will cater the wedding.