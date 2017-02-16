Russia reportedly orders media to hit the brakes on Trump stories

The Russian government ordered state media to lessen their coverage of President Donald Trump, according to Bloomberg.

The move came after concerns arose that the Trump administration will not be as sympathetic as it initially seemed.

"The fate of Russia-American relations is much less predictable than it was just a few weeks ago," said Konstantin von Eggert, a political commentator for TV Rain, to Bloomberg.

Trump tweeted about Russia's involvement in Crimea on Wednesday.

President Trump previously received even more news coverage than Russian President Vladimir Putin, knocking him down to number two for the first time since 2012, according to Bloomberg.

