Seems like everything Trump touches ‘turns to chaos,’ Democratic congressman says

During the press conference, Trump criticized the "dishonest media" and bragged about his accomplishments after announcing his new choice for Labor secretary. He also faced several questions about the resignation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and revealed he will issue a new executive order to protect the United States.

Trump also complained that he couldn't get his Cabinet members approved.

However, Ryan said that is through no fault of the Democrats, since Republicans control the Senate.

"We have to get into the legislative process. He's been talking about a trillion dollar infrastructure package for a long time. Here we are a month in, and he says everything's in shambles. Why aren't you bringing us the biggest piece of legislation that would actually get people back to work? We're waiting," said Ryan.

As to whether he would support a border adjustment tax, Ryan said he would have to see exactly what it looks like and talk to those who may be affected before he makes a decision.

However, he wasn't necessarily optimistic about the measure passing.

"I don't know if it's going to go anywhere, to be quite honest with you," he said. "I'm not sure it has the steam to get it through, but who knows."