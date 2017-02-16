The health-care index is up 7 percent since the election. That comes even as Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., introduced legislation this week that would repeal most of Obamacare and focus instead on health savings accounts for millions of people. Some in Congress support the plan, saying the majority is moving too slowly.

Some immediate ideas about shortening the enrollment period floated by the Trump administration could help get more people on the rolls sooner, but investors are right to be wary of hospitals and insurers. Investors need to pick their spots among health-care stocks, as some will do better than others. But leaving the hospital and insurance subsectors for dead could be a mistake — at least one of them has fairly good prospects.

While drug and medical device stocks have done well, the sub-industry that could face the most turmoil is hospitals, said Marshall Gordon, director and senior research analyst at ClearBridge Investments.

Since Obamacare was signed into law, the rate of uninsured Americans has hit a record low and several hospitals have had benchmark-beating returns. HCA Holdings, which operates 168 hospitals, has climbed 155 percent since March 2010; Universal Health Services, which owns numerous acute-care hospitals, is up 255 percent; HealthSouth is up 112 percent. They took a hit in November — Universal Health is down 5 percent since the election — but it was short-lived; Universal Health has rebounded strongly so far this year, as have the other stocks, with all three posting double-digit percentage gains.