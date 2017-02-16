The record run on Wall Street may run into some resistance

The Trump administration has reportedly offered the job of White House national security advisor, vacated this week by Michael Flynn, to Vice Admiral Robert Harward. (Reuters)



The Republican chairs of two House committees have asked the Justice Department to investigate leaks to the media relating to Flynn and his talks with Russia's ambassador. (NBC News)



U.S. intelligence officials have reportedly withheld sensitive intelligence from President Donald Trump because they are concerned it could be leaked or compromised. (WSJ)



U.S. defense officials said a Russian intelligence ship was spotted off the coast of Groton, Connecticut, where Naval Submarine Base New London is located. The Russian vessel had been in international waters. (NBC News)



The Kremlin said political turbulence in the U.S. was delaying the resumption of better relations between Washington and Moscow. Meanwhile, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff meets today with top Russian military officials. (USA Today)

The EPA staff has been told that Trump is preparing a handful of executive orders to reshape the agency once a new administrator is confirmed. (Reuters)

Andy Puzder withdrew from consideration for Labor secretary. Confirmation of the CEO of fast-food company CKE Restaurants was looking increasingly in peril over concerns about his business record and personal issues. (CNBC)



Businesses in major cities across the nation, including Washington and Philadelphia, were prepared to close today as immigrants boycott their jobs, classes, and shopping. (USA Today)



A coalition of progressive grassroots organizers is planning a protest on April 15 aimed at pressuring President Trump to release his tax returns. Every U.S. president since Richard Nixon has released his tax returns. (USA Today)



Snapchat-parent Snap has valued itself between $19.5 billion and $22.2 billion, the low-end of the previous range, as the company behind the popular messaging app kicks off its IPO roadshow. (CNBC)



Yahoo (YHOO) is warning users of potentially malicious activity on their accounts between 2015 and 2016, the latest in the investigation of the mega-breach that raised questions about the Verizon (VZ) deal. (AP)



Following the cyber attack revelations, Verizon is close to a revised deal to buy Yahoo's core internet business for $250 million to $350 million less than the original agreed price of $4.83 billion. (Reuters)

Twitter's (TWTR) jump into live events has largely been about sports. But the Grammys attracted more video viewers than any NFL game, some 5.1 million people watching Sunday's awards show. (CNBC)



Facebook (FB) is rolling out a new feature to allow employers to post jobs directly to their pages, a move that encroaches on LinkedIn (LNKD), which charges recruiters to post and promote jobs on its platform. (Recode)



A trader or traders in the options market made an estimated profit of 400 percent betting on a big move in Fortress Investment Group (FIG) shares Tuesday, just hours before a takeover offer from SoftBank. (FT)



Federal prosecutors may be investigating 21st Century Fox (FOXA) over settlements the company paid to individuals who filed sexual harassment suits against former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes. (USA Today)

