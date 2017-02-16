Whether it's out of economic necessity or simply the need to be needed — or at least not bored — more and more Americans over the proverbial retirement age of 65 are continuing to work, either in their longtime careers or in new endeavors. The more fortunate, and moneyed, among us — such as sports celebrities — are also choosing business and investment activities over relaxation in what might have once been their retirement years. Instead, they prefer to launch, for example, new ventures or to move up from playing into management and ownership.

Lifestyle website SportsCheatSheet.com recently ranked the Top 10 "retired" athletes, based on data from Forbes. According to Forbes research, the 14 top-earning athletes in 2015 raked in a combined $444 million in income from "salaries, endorsements, licensing, speaking and appearances, golf course design, book deals and partner distributions." CNBC.com shares the SportsCheatSheet.com/Forbes findings in the following slide. (First things first: You probably haven't earned the tens of millions these sports legends have, so remember: It's critical you manage the retirement income you do have coming in as if it were a paycheck.)

— By CNBC.com's Kenneth Kiesnoski

Posted 18 February 2017

Sources: SportsCheatSheet.com and Forbes.com