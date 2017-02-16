Top 3 takeaways Cisco’s CEO wants you to take away from its break-away quarter

Shares of Cisco Systems initially fell in after-hours trade when the company reported second-quarter results, but then hit rarely charted highs on Thursday once investors realized it was actually a strong quarter.

It was clear to "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer that the quarter was initially misunderstood. Cisco did deliver a top and bottom line beat, but sales were down 2 percent year over year.

Cramer clarified the results, stating that worries were based on the misperception that Cisco is still a networking equipment play. Deferred revenue is what is important to consider in the software business, and it was up 13 percent. Deferred revenue from software subscriptions were up 51 percent.

Cisco's CEO Chuck Robbins told Cramer there were three important takeaways for investors to understand about the quarter.