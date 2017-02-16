Trump needs a ‘time-out’ from tweeting: Financial advisor

Trump and Twitter: The financial advisor take 1 Hour Ago | 01:07

CNBC asked financial advisors Peter Mallouk, Ron Carson and Louis Barajas what they thought of President Donald Trump's Twitter habits.

While one advisor found pros and cons from Trump's tweeting, another felt it was just not very presidential.

He may think he's being "hip and cool," said Carson, CEO and founder of the Carson Group, but it "degrades" the office of the president.

More from Investor Toolkit:

Advisors to Trump: Stop 'knee-jerk' reactions

Separating fear and greed from your investment decisions

The top 10 investment ideas for 2017: UBS



"I don't think [Trump's tweeting] elevates his authority or his perception in the eyes of people who are looking to him for leadership," Carson said.

Barajas, founder and CEO of Wealth Management Lab, likened Trump's behavior to a child who has been behaving badly and requires some discipline.

When Trump tweets, he's very reactive instead of really thinking things through, Barajas said. "When a child is behaving badly, you put him in a time-out," he added. "I think Trump needs a time-out."