Trump's success list: Here's what the president says the White House has accomplished so far

President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference on February 16, 2017, at the White House in Washington, DC.
Here's Trump's list:
- Hiring freeze on nonessential federal workers
- The stock market has hit record numbers
- Imposed temporary moratorium and new federal regulations
- Has stood up for men and women in law enforcement, including implementing a task force.
- A plan to destroy criminal cartels
- Extreme vetting
- A plan to build a wall along the Mexican border
- A "crackdown" on sanctuary cities refusing to comply with federal law
- Negotiated and saved money on U.S. contracts
- Withdrew "from the job-killing disaster known as TPP"
- Eliminated regulations for manufacturers
- U.S. approval rating is at 55 percent and "going up."
- A surge in optimism, particularly in the business world
- American plants and factories moving back into U.S.
- Productive conversations with world leaders
- A plan in progress to defeat ISIS
The list of undone promises includes infrastructure improvements, health care reform, a tax overhaul. Trump said last week he plans to make a "phenomenal" tax announcement in a few weeks.