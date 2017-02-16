S&P, Dow and Nasdaq notch new records again; real estate leads

U.S. equities traded flat to higher Thursday, taking a breather after posting records closes for five straight days.

"I think the market has a problem here, and that is complacency," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "Investors are getting ahead of themselves with the prospects of Trump moving forward with tax reform."

The Dow Jones industrial average posted a new intraday high before holding about 5 points higher, with Cisco Systems contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 chopped around breakeven after setting a new intraday record, with health care leading decliners and real estate outperforming. The Nasdaq composite outperfomed, rising 0.1 percent, also climbing to new highs.

"The SPX looks poised for several days of consolidation as it digests recent gains," said Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG. "However, we believe the SPX can reach our Q1 target of 2400 before a significant pullback, and would keep a bullish bias."

The three major indexes, along with the small-caps Russell 2000, closed at new all-time highs again on Wednesday, as President Donald Trump continued touting his economic agenda consisting of three key themes: deregulation, corporate tax cuts and fiscal stimulus.

On Thursday morning, Trump tweeted about the stock market's recent run.