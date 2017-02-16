    Bonds

    US Treasurys edge higher; investors eye economic data

    Traders in the 10-year bond options pit at the Chicago Board of Trade signal orders.
    Frank Polich | Reuters
    Traders in the 10-year bond options pit at the Chicago Board of Trade signal orders.

    U.S. government debt prices were higher on Thursday morning as investors focused on a slew of economic data reports.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.4789 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 3.0697 percent.

    On the data front, Thursday will see jobless claims, housing starts, building permits and the Philly Fed survey released at 8.30 a.m ET with the NY Fed Household debt report scheduled for 11 a.m ET.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.84 a barrel on Thursday morning, up 0.16 percent, while U.S. crude was around $53.17 a barrel, up 0.11 percent.

    Significant gains in oil prices appeared to be capped by rising fuel inventories and crude production levels in the U.S.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    AGG
    ---
    BND
    ---