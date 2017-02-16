US Treasurys edge higher; investors eye economic data

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Thursday morning as investors focused on a slew of economic data reports.



The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.4789 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 3.0697 percent.

On the data front, Thursday will see jobless claims, housing starts, building permits and the Philly Fed survey released at 8.30 a.m ET with the NY Fed Household debt report scheduled for 11 a.m ET.