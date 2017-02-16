Around the country this month, Black History is being celebrated with a range of exhibitions, celebrations and special events in various cities.

Among the wide variety of offerings is the Smithsonian's much-anticipated National Museum of African American History and Culture, which opened last September on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. It documents African American life, history and culture with thousands of artifacts and with installations and personal stories.

Upcoming events include a free concert on Sunday, February 26, with the U.S. Army Band, Pershing's Own, in a performance of chamber music works by African American classical music composers. Museum entry is free; but timed tickets are still required.

Less than a mile away, the Newseum (adult entry fee $24.95) is hosting "1967: Civil Rights at 50," an exhibit exploring civil rights events and actions that took place during a critical year in the struggle for equality in this country.

There's a long list of Black History Month events and destinations in the five boroughs of New York City, which has been undeniably shaped by African-African history, said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of tourism marketing firm NYC & Company.

"This is where the Harlem Renaissance challenged cultural norms, hip-hop music was born and Jackie Robinson broke down baseball's color barrier," he said.

Also, consider a hip-hop tour with Hush Tours through the Bronx and Harlem, or join Harlem Heritage Tours or Harlem Spiritual Tours for music, food, history and landmark-rich adventures. In Queens, the Louis Armstrong House Museum offers an opportunity to learn about Armstrong's contributions to jazz, his role as a civil rights activist and to hear some of the audio recordings Armstrong made on his home tape recording machine.