Buy Arch Coal on deregulation under Trump, potential dividend, Jefferies says

Jefferies initiated coverage of Arch Coal with a buy rating due to an improving political environment for coal under the President Donald Trump administration.



"The Trump presidency is a clear positive for the US coal industry as the Obama Administration seemed determine to squeeze the industry out of existence. We expect the Trump team to pursue a regulatory agenda that favors use of domestic coal," analyst Christopher LaFemina wrote in a note to clients Friday. "Arch Coal should generate strong free cash flow which it is ultimately likely to use to fund a dividend."

