    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Buy Arch Coal on deregulation under Trump, potential dividend, Jefferies says

    A tractor-trailer navigates mounds of coal after delivering a truckload of coal to Arch Coal Terminals in Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
    Getty Images
    A tractor-trailer navigates mounds of coal after delivering a truckload of coal to Arch Coal Terminals in Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

    Jefferies initiated coverage of Arch Coal with a buy rating due to an improving political environment for coal under the President Donald Trump administration.

    "The Trump presidency is a clear positive for the US coal industry as the Obama Administration seemed determine to squeeze the industry out of existence. We expect the Trump team to pursue a regulatory agenda that favors use of domestic coal," analyst Christopher LaFemina wrote in a note to clients Friday. "Arch Coal should generate strong free cash flow which it is ultimately likely to use to fund a dividend."

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    ARCH
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...