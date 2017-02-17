Can the Dow hang on and complete a 7-in-a-row record run?

President Donald Trump visits a Boeing (BA) plant in South Carolina today, a day after his combative news conference. Trump then heads to an airport rally in Florida on Saturday. (USA Today)



The White House plans to unveil a revised executive order on immigration and rescind the initial travel ban. The president said, during Thursday's news conference, to expect it "next week sometime." (The Hill)



Trump also defended ex-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn during his news conference. The president also blasted the media, expressed anger over leaks, and claimed he "inherited a mess." (NBC News)



Retired Navy Vice Adm. Robert Harward has turned down an offer to replace Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, and become Trump's national security advisor, according to a White House official. (NBC News)



Trump has signed a measure to cancel an Obama rule that would have prohibited surface mining within 100 feet of streams and would have tightened requirements for conducting environmental studies. (CNBC)



An Oklahoma County District Court judge has ordered Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, Trump's nominee to lead the EPA, to turn over thousands of emails to a watchdog group. (CNBC)



House Speaker Paul Ryan said GOP lawmakers plan to introduce legislation as early as Tuesday to dismantle Obamacare, as Democrats grilled Trump's pick to head the agency tasked with carrying out their solution. (CNBC)



Tens of thousands of people across the U.S. are expected to skip work and attend rallies and marches today as part of what organizers call a "general strike [to] get our democracy back." (NBC News)



Facebook's (FB) Mark Zuckerberg released a long letter on his page, lamenting the rise of isolationism and the backlash against globalization in the era of Trump. (CNBC)



Apple (AAPL) reportedly plans in the coming months to start assembling its lower-priced iPhone SE models at a contract manufacturer's plant in the southern Indian technology hub of Bengaluru. (Reuters)



AT&T (T) opened its unlimited wireless data plan to all customers, a few days after a similar move by Verizon (VZ). Previously, AT&T had only offered such plans to customers of its DirecTV service. (USA Today)



Amazon (AMZN) was awarded a patent earlier this week for a system in which a package would be "forcefully" propelled from a drone, and would be helped to land by measures including a parachute. (CNBC)



A Florida man, a registered sex offender on probation for multiple felonies, has been charged in an alleged plot to blow up Target (TGT) stores in order to tank the retailer's stock price. (NBC News)



A major storm, likely the strongest in at least six years, is poised to bring drenching rain, heavy mountain snow, and howling winds to Southern California today and tomorrow. (USA Today)



Members of the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team have been questioned about former team doctor Larry Nassar after the initial allegations of sex abuse languished for at least 10 months. (WSJ)

