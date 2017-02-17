European markets seen slightly higher as global sentiment fades; data eyed

European bourses are expected to open slightly higher Friday, pausing for breath after a strong rally at the start of the week, as investors eye economic data and more earnings reports.

The FTSE 100 is seen 2 points higher at 7,280; the DAX is seen up by 12 points at 11,769 and the CAC should open also 2 points higher at 4,901.

Stocks are expected to take a step back after the record highs hit earlier this week. In the U.S., the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq snapped a seven-day winning streak on Thursday.

Back in Europe, German insurer Allianz announced a share buyback on Thursday evening and reported a 23 percent yearly rise in net profit for its last quarter.

In terms of data, the euro zone will receive its latest current account and net investment figures and the U.K. will receive its latest retail sales numbers.

Meanwhile on Friday, G-20 foreign minister will meet in Bonn, Germany and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

