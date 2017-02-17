    ×

    Now anyone in the US can buy Snapchat Spectacles online

    No more waiting in lines: Snap is making Spectacles available to buy online in the U.S.

    The $130 glasses, which allow wearers to take circular videos and post them to their Snapchat accounts, are now available on Spectacles.com. Before, the glasses were sold through vending machines which popped up in major metro areas around the country, as well as a store in Manhattan.

    Because of the short supply, those lucky enough to snag a pair were able to resell the wearable devices for up to $5,000. CNBC reporters had to wait in line for a total of 18 hours to get ahold of the funky sunglasses.

    A customer displays a pair of Snapchat Spectacles by Snap Inc. for a photograph inside the company's pop-up store in New York, U.S., on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016.
    While the New York City location will close, the Snapbot vending machines will continue to pop up from time to time, Snapchat's parent company, Snap, told CNBC.

    The large-scale Spectacles launch comes as Snap readies to trade its stock publicly on the New York Stock Exchange. The Venice, Calif.-based photo messaging start-up told investors that Spectacles are the latest effort to "reinvent the camera."

    The glasses have "not generated significant revenue" for Snap yet, and the costs are expected to keep exceeding sales in the near future, the company said. And since the company relies on a single contract manufacturer for the product, it can only make so many at a time, according to Snap's regulatory filings.

    While the glasses have proven to be great marketing, they also show that Snap could take its augmented reality expertise beyond the scope of an app, virtual reality experts have told CNBC.

