How your job title dictates who you're most likely to marry

Credit: Westend61 / Getty Images

CEOs marry their secretaries, artists are attracted to other artists and a smart lawyer marries the judge.

Stereotypes? Think again. Those in certain professions are actually more likely to be drawn to each other, according to a Bloomberg analysis of U.S. Census data.

The analysis considered roughly 3.5 million households and reveals that while many professionals marry others in the same field, some are more inclined to look beyond the surrounding cubicles to find love.

Here are 20 common professions and the occupations their spouses are most likely to come from:

1. Financial analysts

Female financial analysts are most likely to marry male financial managers.

Male financial analysts are most likely to marry female elementary- and middle-school teachers.

2. Gaming managers

Female gaming managers are most likely to marry male gaming services workers.

Male game managers are most likely to marry female accountants.

3. Barbers

Female barbers are most likely to marry male barbers.

Male barbers are most likely to marry female hairdressers, hairstylists and cosmetologists.

4. Physicians and surgeons

Female physicians and surgeons are most likely to marry male physicians and surgeons.

Male physicians and surgeons are most likely to marry female physicians and surgeons.

5. Lawyers and judges

Female lawyers and judges are most likely to marry male lawyers and judges.

Male lawyers and judges are most likely to marry female lawyers and judges.

6. Actuaries

Female actuaries are most likely to marry male office and administrative support supervisors.

Male actuaries are most likely to marry female database administrators.

7. Elementary- and middle-school teachers

Female elementary-school teachers are most likely to marry male elementary- and middle-school teachers.

Male elementary-school teachers are most likely to marry female elementary- and middle-school teachers.

8. Editors

Female editors are most likely to marry male general managers.

Male editors are most likely to marry female elementary- and middle-school teachers.

9. Customer-service representatives

Female customer-service representatives are most likely to marry male truck drivers.

Male customer-service representatives are most likely to marry female customer-service representatives.

10. Chefs and head cooks

Female chefs and head cooks are most likely to marry male chefs and head cooks.

Male chefs and head cooks are most likely to marry female waitresses.

11. CEOs

Female CEOs are most likely to marry male CEOs.

Male CEOs are most likely to marry female elementary- and middle-school teachers.

12. Postal service and mail sorters

Female postal service and mail sorters are most likely to marry male building cleaners or truck drivers.

Male postal service and mail sorters are most likely to marry secretaries and administrative assistants.

13. Retail salespeople

Female retail salespeople are most likely to marry male retail salespeople.

Male retail salespeople are most likely to marry female retail salespeople.

14. Secretaries and administrative assistants

Female secretaries and administrative assistants are most likely to marry male general managers.

Male secretaries and administrative assistants are most likely to marry male office and administrative-support supervisors.

15. Psychologists

Female psychologists are most likely to marry male psychologists.

Male psychologists are most likely to marry female psychologists.

16. Software developers

Female software developers are most likely to marry male software developers.

Male software developers are most likely to marry female software developers.

17. Janitors

Female janitors are most likely to marry male janitors.

Male janitors are most likely to marry female janitors.

18. Audiologists

Female audiologists are most likely to marry male wholesale and manufacturing sales representatives.

Male audiologists are most like to marry female secondary school teachers.

19. Waiters and waitresses

Female waitresses are most likely to marry male cooks.

Male waiters are most likely to marry female waitresses.

20. Artists

Female artists are most likely to marry male artists.

Male artists are most likely to marry female elementary- and middle-school teachers.

