How your job title dictates who you're most likely to marry

CEOs marry their secretaries, artists are attracted to other artists and a smart lawyer marries the judge.

Stereotypes? Think again. Those in certain professions are actually more likely to be drawn to each other, according to a Bloomberg analysis of U.S. Census data.

The analysis considered roughly 3.5 million households and reveals that while many professionals marry others in the same field, some are more inclined to look beyond the surrounding cubicles to find love.

Here are 20 common professions and the occupations their spouses are most likely to come from:

1. Financial analysts

Female financial analysts are most likely to marry male financial managers.

Male financial analysts are most likely to marry female elementary- and middle-school teachers.