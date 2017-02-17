If you’re over 55, take this job and love it

Perhaps the best time to change up your career is when you're near its end.

Close to one in five individuals aged 65 and over continues to punch the clock every day, according to the Pew Research Center. Meanwhile, more than half of Americans ages 50 to 64 are working and not retired, according to data from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Indeed, older employees may continue working because they need to strengthen their finances.

But 9-to-5 doesn't have to be a grind — if you plan for it, said Kerry Hannon, author of "Getting the Job You Want After 50 for Dummies."

"If there's a kind of work that you want to move toward when you retire," she said, "it's important to give yourself time to try things out, get the skills and do the job first to see if it's something that will catch you on fire."