On Thursday, demonstrators took to the streets, U.S. businesses closed for the day and students avoided lessons to highlight the importance of "A Day Without Immigrants": a movement protesting against President Donald Trump's immigration policies.



The nationwide event asked foreign-born individuals not to attend work or go shopping in protest against Trump's agenda, which has included a temporary travel ban on citizens from seven majority-Muslim nations.



"A Day Without Immigrants" is just one of many protests and events staged – or scheduled – against the new U.S. administration's policies. Strike4Democracy has organized strikes for Friday to stand up for democratic principles.

The organizers of the Women's March on Washington have also announced "A Day Without A Woman", set to take place on International Women's Day on March 8.

CNBC takes a look at some of the scenes from Thursday's "A Day Without Immigrants".