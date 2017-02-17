These 33 stocks have missed the 'Trump Bump' — twice

Take a look at some of the big household names that aren't benefiting from the rising tide: Coke, Monster and Gilead Sciences. There are a few retail stocks in the mix: Gap, Ralph Lauren and Under Armour.

Mondelez and General Mills are consumer foods companies that were down Phase 1 but had recovered somewhat, only to drop at the last minute on Thursday.

Shares of Mondelez fell 1.3 percent between the election and inauguration day, largely on concerns about the company's global exposure and currency exchange volatility. It had gained back some ground, buoyed by 2017 guidance for "at least" 1 percent growth and an operating margin north of 16 percent, according to Stifel Nicolaus analysts.

The company dropped overnight Thursday after Kraft Heinz said it would continue exploring a merger with Unilever. The Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant rejected Kraft's proposed $143 billion merger.

Under Armour's CEO Kevin Plank made headlines in recent weeks, calling Trump a "real asset" to the country, only to walk the comment back slightly after UA spokesman Steph Curry snapped back about the president.

The company's 30 percent slide since the election continues its downward trajectory since September 2015. In fourth quarter earnings, management lowered overall revenue growth forecast for 2017 to 11-12 percent, down from the low 20s. Analysts at Argus lowered EPS estimates for the year from $0.74 to $0.50.

Coca Cola shares have fallen slightly from their Nov. 8 level of $43. The company raised its dividend for the 55th straight year on Thursday, by 6 percent. Now at $0.37 per share a quarter, yielding around 3.5 percent annually.

The company's global presence is a boon for the brand, but could also be a liability: Some 54 percent of revenue comes from outside the U.S. and could be affected by any currency exchange swings that come from American protectionist trade policies.