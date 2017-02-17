Is this last orders on the boozy lunch for London’s financial services industry?

Workers in the City have long enjoyed the tradition of a "cheeky" lunchtime pint or after-work drinks in a nearby pub. However ever since insurance market Lloyds of London decided to ban staff from drinking alcohol in working hours this week, the tradition of doing business over a beer has come become the subject of some sober discussion across London's financial firms.
While some have supported the decision, saying drinking affects performance and discipline, others have hit back at Lloyd's decision, calling the ban "drastic". The move has led to speculation that more financial services firms could follow Lloyd's ruling.
"It has been years since I last had a drink during working hours, but banning goes too far in my opinion," Gabriel Sterne, head of global macro research at Oxford Economics told CNBC via email.
"There must be better ways to manage performance."