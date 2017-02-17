Is this last orders on the boozy lunch for London’s financial services industry?

A spokesperson from Lloyds of London told CNBC on phone that the drivers of this decision are primarily wanting to reflect better working practices, not just in the City, but across workplaces in the country.

"We fully appreciate that for people in the insurance sector, the lunchtime drink is still part of their working day, but for the Corporation, we believe that it is right to reflect what is the norm for more people, especially those coming into the workplace for the first time, where drinking during working hours is unusual."



The move may be aimed at bringing about discipline among employees at Lloyds of London but it also sheds light on the strong drinking culture in the City.

Will this impact business?



However, lunchtime drinking is also at the heart of industries like insurance, hedge funds, private equity, while investment banks that find it easier to grow relationships over an informal pint in a pub than in boardrooms.



"Sometimes to get a deal to go through you need a number of meetings with your client and we are talking about heavy volume deals here," a financial services professional working in one of the leading investment bank in London told CNBC on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the topic.



"There is also a lot of competition outside with other firms so you need to develop a friendly relationship with your client and a quick drink in the pub or a nice three-course meal with some fine wine is always easier to get that started.

