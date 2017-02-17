Lawyers could be the next profession to be replaced by computers

One question raised by the introduction of AI legal platforms is how well they do their jobs compared to a flesh-and-blood lawyer, who has years of experience under her belt.

Will the machine miss things that a good lawyer with a lot of experience would otherwise catch? Proponents don't think so.

"That's an argument that been refuted quite a bit," said Jay Leib, founder and managing member of NexLP. Leib's Chicago-based company offers eDiscovery, an AI platform that searches documents for information relevant to lawsuits and other litigation.

"Can you miss anything? Sure," Leib said of AI legal tools.

"But since 1985, we've known that human beings are not very good at keyword searches," he said. "There's this fallacy that human beings looking at documents is the gold standard. Not true. They're missing things."

He also said the explosion in the amount of electronic data generated today makes it hard for human workers to keep up.

"There's just so much more data now that you need these technologies to boil the ocean for you" and find relevant material, Leib said.

Leib said NexLP is "not just looking at the text" of a document or email. "It's looking at the tone of the conversation, who sent it," to see if the item should be flagged for review in litigation, he said.

Leib also pointed out that computers "don't get tired, they don't get hungry, they don't sleep in."

"All of the things that are biological problems that can happen to a human being can't happen to computers."

The big international law firm Reed Smith recently put that question to the test with RAVN ACE, the AI platform from RAVN Systems. Reed Smith had RAVN conduct a review of hundreds of pages of documents.

"We took a deal that we'd already done, which we'd done manually," said Lucy Dillon, chief knowledge officer of Reed Smith. "And we put it through the RAVN system to see how it compared. And it compared very favorably."

Dillon said the RAVN platform "didn't always get it right" when asked to identify and pull out certain items in contracts. But lawyers were able to add information to their queries and improve their results.

Plus, the platform "picked up some things that we had missed" when humans did their first review of the documents, she said. "The system had high levels of accuracy. And it was a great tool to use."

And the RAVN was faster than its human counterparts. Much faster.

"We're talking minutes versus days," Dillon said.