Market could see pullback in next few weeks, expert predicts

The market has been running on "two sources of rocket fuel" and one of those sources may soon stop the rally in its tracks, expert Michael Jones told CNBC on Friday.

While earnings have been "very sustainable" and look good going into the second quarter, the issue is with President Donald Trump's promises of tax cuts and infrastructure spending, the chief investment officer for RiverFront Investment Group said in an interview with "Closing Bell."

"That's where I think the market may be set up for a little bit of disappointment, having to wait a little longer for the goodies to come out of Washington. And that's why I think we could see a pullback in the next few weeks," Jones predicted.

Trump has promised to slash corporate tax rates from 35 percent to somewhere between 15 and 20 percent, as well as cut the individual taxes. He has also pledged to spend $1 trillion on infrastructure investment. Last week, the president said he would unveil his tax plan in the next several weeks.



The S&P 500 is up about 10 percent since the election.

Chris Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs, also thinks the market could be setting itself up for disappointment in the coming weeks.

"The animal spirits are certainly bullish. They are resilient. But the contrarian in me makes me wonder a little bit if it's overdone, if 'make America great again' has maybe had — I don't want to say a bubble effect — but maybe too much of a push on valuations here in the short term," he told "Closing Bell."