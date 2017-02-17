"Obamacare orphans have the potential to be one of the most lethal political time bombs in American history."

And being "covered" by an insurance plan or getting on Medicaid doesn't mean much either if you can't find a doctor who takes that insurance or accepts Medicaid. These are the first Obamacare orphans and anyone who doubts their size and political clout should remember that they and their stories played a big role in Republican election victories in 2014 and 2016.

And let's be fair, the number of Americans who were becoming health care orphans was already on the rise even before Obamacare became a word. Because health care is essentially a commodity and key parts of that commodity's supply have been in decline for more than a decade.

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, there will be a nationwide shortage as great as 94,700 physicians in the coming decade with the majority of the need in primary care. We are also in the midst of a severe nationwide nursing shortage with some experts predicting there will be as many as one million needed empty nursing slots withing five years.

Dr. Eric Schnipper, owner/partner of Meridian Imaging Group and a Clinical Assistant Professor at NYU Langone Medical Center, says there are many political and regulatory reasons for this, but it's also simply about demographics.

"The physician population is aging as rapidly as the patient population, and retirements are outpacing newly minted physicians," Schnipper explains. He adds that increasing costs and requirements like cumbersome task of having to do hours of electronic health record data entry are driving even more doctors out of the profession.

The bottom line is that Obamacare, the impending death of Obamacare, and the shrinking supply of doctors that existed before Obamacare are all contributing and will continue to contribute to what could be tens of millions of Americans who already can't or soon won't be able to get health care reliably in the coming year or two.

You don't need to be a political genius to imagine just how damaging those many millions of people could be to the Trump administration and the Republican Congress if they are unable to craft a comprehensive plan to get them care.

America got a taste of the Obamacare orphans' potency earlier this month during the CNN health care debate between Senators Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz. Cruz actually defeated Sanders with his better command of the facts and more potent rhetoric. But the real stars of the evening were the three people in the audience who had expensive health problems and spoke of their grave fears of losing their coverage if Obamacare is repealed.

These were real people who stoked the kinds of significant emotions that can turn elections around. Obamacare orphans with a microphone and a camera in front of them are a legitimate emotional and political hot potato the likes of which the nation hasn't seen since the vivid images of African Americans fighting for Civil Rights in the 1960s.