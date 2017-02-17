Parents say this high-tech cushion stops their babies from crying

Parents say this high-tech cushion stops newborn babies from crying and keeps them calm. The Babocush has customized its design to mimic the feeling of being held. The semi-upright position opens the airways, helping to relieve reflux and colic. Ninety percent of moms report a 70 percent decrease in baby's crying, and 95 percent of parents claimed their infant slept more peacefully at night.
