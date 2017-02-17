Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

Senate Democrats held an overnight debate in opposition to Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt's nomination to head the EPA. He was criticized for his close relationship to the industries he would be tasked with regulating. Pruitt is expected to be confirmed when the full Senate votes later today.



Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attended day two of the G-20 summit in Germany. A special meeting on Syria was hosted by Germany, but Russia did not participate.



A Florida man is accused of planning to plant bombs in Target stores along the East Coast in an attempt to drive down the company's stock. Officials said 48-year-old Mark Barnett built at least 10 explosive devices and paid another man to place the bombs on store shelves. Barnett faces up to 10 years in prison.



Free meals in coach will be returning to some Delta flights. Beginning this spring, the meals will be offered on 12 transcontinental flights. Passengers will be offered breakfast in the mornings and lunch later in the day.