Scuba dive and eat underwater in this restaurant in Belgium

"The Pearl" is a new 2-meter-wide scuba restaurant in Belgium, offering an underwater meal at roughly $106 per patron. The unorthodox eatery took more than a year to build. Customers looking to dine in the underwater chamber have to suit up in scuba gear. The Pearl is located at the bottom of one of the deepest indoor pools in the world.
"The Pearl" is a new 2-meter-wide scuba restaurant in Belgium, offering an underwater meal at roughly $106 per patron. The unorthodox eatery took more than a year to build. Customers looking to dine in the underwater chamber have to suit up in scuba gear. The Pearl is located at the bottom of one of the deepest indoor pools in the world.