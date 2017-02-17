Secret Lives of the Super Rich: "Rock Star’s Miami Mansion & Billionaire’s Custom Train" Gallery

This $25 million mansion was once owned by rocker Lenny Kravitz.
"The Vault" is an exclusive club for car fanatics. A parking spot here goes for $100,000.
This $1.7 million necklace has over 1,400 diamonds and has a special hidden surprise.
Patron founder, John Paul DeJoria, spent millions on renovating this 1927 vintage rail car.
Commuting to your multi-million dollar mansion in the Hamptons? Just take the sea plane.
This rare Hennessy cognac retails for $39,000 a bottle.
These two back-to-back townhouses were combined to create one of New York City's most unique residences.
This handcrafted one-of-a-kind Hot Rod takes over a year to build.
Meet a millionaire with a 6-figure Nike collection.