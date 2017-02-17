Self-made millionaire: Here are the 2 rules I follow to 'have it all'

To have it all is to live what I call the 10X Super Life, from my New York Times best-seller "The 10X Rule." You don't want to be average in anything. Whether it is your professional career, family life, income, physical health, spiritual life, recreational life, etc., you want all of it to be great.
How do you have a 10X life? It's about living life full of everything that's important to you.
Remember that one single human being cannot make you happy enough to fulfill dreams and goals you had before you met them. Neither can children. They can add fuel to your tank so you can get there, but if you're going in different directions you are going to have difficulties.
Find a way to work together as a family, with your spouse and kids on board with you.
If you aren't spending enough time with your kids right now, you must make the decision to commit. Make a real commitment to spend time with the kids and stop making excuses about it. The same thing holds true for working out, your business and your marriage. Make your life great in every area by committing to it and stop making excuses!
Grant Cardone is a highly successful entrepreneur, New York Times best-selling author, and sales training expert.