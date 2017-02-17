Small businesses beg Washington: End partisan gridlock

Small business owners have been decidedly upbeat since the election of President Donald Trump, and now they're looking for the White House and Congress to get to work.

A new survey finds the number one policy issue for Main Street is ending partisan gridlock in Washington.

The National Small Business Association released its 2016 Year-End Economic Report on Friday outlining the small business agenda for the year to come. Finding a way for the two branches to work together in the nation's capital tops the list.

Simplifying the tax code and reining in the costs of health care are the second and third priorities, respectively.

"Partisan gridlock is something our members want them to work on today, and it was the same two and three years ago as well," said Molly Day, vice president of public affairs for the association. "It's about the whole system not working the way it should."