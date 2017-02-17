SpaceX investigating leak in rocket one day before launch

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said Friday that the company is investigating a small leak in the rocket it plans to launch in less than 24 hours.

The rocket is scheduled to launch at 10:01 a.m. from the historic Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the same launch pad used for the Apollo and space shuttle missions.

The SpaceX rocket will carry cargo for an International Space Station (ISS) resupply mission.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.