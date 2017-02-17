Technical analyst who called the stock rally sees a March pullback

Stockton said that based on long- and short-term momentum indicators, she sees the market pushing higher for now, then pulling back sometime in March.

"That, to me, would be an entry [point]," the strategist said.

And the pullback shouldn't necessarily be a point of hesitation or concern for investors, Stockton contended.

"We want to stay on the right side of these moving averages, the right side of the momentum indicators, and really have a top-down view of the market where any individual company or the stock of that company might not act in line with the fundamentals at certain times," she said.

That will give investors a leg up in anticipating erroneous market moves in the future, she said.

Earlier this week, Stockton told CNBC that the weeks ahead will see more record highs before any correction takes place.