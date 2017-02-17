Former Bosnian tax chief charged in mayor corruption case

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia's prosecution office says it has brought charges against a former head of the country's tax authority over accepting close to 1 million euros ($1.1 million) in bribes to defraud the state of customs revenue.

The prosecution office said in a statement Friday that it charged Kemal Causevic, who led the country's indirect taxation authority from 2004 to 2011, and two men who owned several trade companies, with malfeasance, bribery and money laundering related to customs fraud in the import of textiles from Turkey, China and Hungary.

The statement said that Causevic used the money to buy a dozen luxury apartments and other properties.

It did not specify the amount of customs revenue lost, but when the investigation against Causevic was launched in the summer of 2014 authorities claimed the loss amounted to close to 1 billion euros.