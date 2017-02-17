There’s no such thing as free shipping: UPS

Amazon might be muscling its way into delivery services but this is not necessarily a competitive issue for traditional logistics companies, according Ross McCullough, UPS's president for Asia Pacific.

"(Amazon is) investing in areas where there are shortages of capability in markets and if we don't have the capability … or if a competitors of ours doesn't have it, they're going to put it in to serve their customers," McCullough told CNBC's "Managing Asia."

Amazon has been a customer of UPS since the internet company first started doing business but it's also important for UPS to be "upfront" with what it can and cannot do for its customers, McCullough adds.