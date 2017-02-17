This nation is being accused of creating an “economy of murder”

Amnesty International says the Philippines is home to an "economy of murder." In a new report out Jan. 31, the human rights watchdog accuses President Rodrigo Duterte of putting killers on police payroll. The report includes indications of police planting evidence at crime scenes and claims the government is handing out under-the-table payments to police if they kill alleged drug offenders. In the seven months that Duterte has been in office, there have been more than 7,000 drug-related killings.

