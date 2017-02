Time has a tendency of getting away, but the most successful people still seem to accomplish more in a day than many of us do in a week.

Luckily for us, they're willing to let us in on their productivity tips, tricks, and strategies. Here's how Richard Branson, Daymond John, and 12 other leaders in their fields manage their overwhelming to-do lists and get so much done.

Read on if you want to up your productivity game.



Richard Branson works out in the morning